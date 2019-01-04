Karnataka: Just 25 per cent government units have good infra for newborns

Rashmi Belur By

BENGALURU: Only a quarter of the medical care units meant for newborns, run by the state government, have good infrastructure, according to an evaluation conducted by the Department of Health and Family Welfare in association with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF). Fifty percent of the “Special Newborn Care units” (SNCU) in the state for the year 2018 have satisfactory infrastructure while it was found to be poor in 25 per cent.

Of the 39 SNCUs, only two units are fully equipped, while 31 per cent of them are satisfactory and the rest are poor. The evaluation was done in several areas, including services, infrastructure, following protocol, etc. According to officials from the department, the evaluation was conducted to understand the current status of SNCUs in the state. “Through the findings of this evaluation we would aim to move forward to single digit neonatal mortality rate by 2030,” a senior official said.

“Acting on the findings would also help in improvement of quality care and enhance patient experiences,” the official added.The evaluation, carried over two weeks, was planned for three months by forming a team of medical experts comprising a neonatologist, a pediatrician and member from UNICEF. The teams visited all the 39 SNCUs across the state.

