Major fire destroys 100 acres of forests in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

G Veeresh alleges that there is not much preparation by the forest department in these sensitive areas.

Published: 04th January 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Chikkamagaluru

Forest fire at Charmadi Ghat, Mudigere range , Chikkamagaluru. | G Veeresh

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Even as the state forest department completes drawing fire lines in the state, more than 100 acres of a reserve forest in Chikkamagaluru territorial division have been burnt. With the dry season just beginning, the department says it is all set for a zero-fire target in the wildlife and territorial divisions of the state. 

After a minor fire reported here, this was a major fire. It took forest officials almost a day to contain the fire in grassland patches of Balooru Reserve Forest, Charmadi section, Mudigere territorial division. Many species, including herbivores, reptiles and amphibians, reportedly perished in the blaze.Other sensitive areas like Kudremukh National Park limits, N R Pura territorial area, Bababudangiri and Mullayanagiri have gone so dry that any small irresponsible action may lead to a fire, say wildlife activists. 

G Veeresh alleges that there is not much preparation by the forest department in these sensitive areas. "We need more fire watchers, as also temporary fire camps in sensitive areas. On paper, they are ready but on the ground, one can hardly see vehicles, equipment or fire watchers." With miscreants setting fire to fodder in many forest areas, the forest department is presently concentrating on the hill areas of Chikkamagaluru and other districts, as also the dry scrublands of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. 

In 2017, the state saw one of the worst forest fires, with the burning of ground and lower level vegetation across hundreds of hectares in Bandipur, Nagarahole, Bhadra, Kali and other protected areas. 

Punati Sridhar, head of the Forest Force and PCCF, said, "We are fully prepared — be it fire lines, equipment, staff or hiring of fire watchers. Almost all fire lines have been drawn and completed in the state. We are concentrating on hill areas of Chikkamagaluru as people deliberately set fire to grasslands for fodder."

