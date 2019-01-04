Home States Karnataka

All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to begin today

As the Festival of Kannada is being held here after a gap of 62 years, local people are very enthusiastic about it.

Published: 04th January 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  Stage is set for the three-day 84th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana and the entire city is decked up in red and yellow colours. As the Festival of Kannada is being held here after a gap of 62 years, local people are very enthusiastic about it.

Sammelana president Chandrashekar Kambar (C) being welcomed at Hubballi airport by DC Deepa Cholan. Dharwad Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Lingaraj Angadi is also seen. | Express

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will inaugurate the meet on the UAS campus at 11 am on Friday. Earlier in the day, sammelana president Chandrashekhar Kambar will be brought to the venue on the UAS Campus in a grand procession. The road through which the procession will pass through has been decorated. 

Those who have registered to take part in the meet have already started arriving in the city. Joy and enthusiasm are palpable among them, but organisers have kept their finger crossed over the success of the meet. This is 5th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana being held in Dharwad district. Third to be held in Dharwad city as other two were held in Hubballi.

In fact, Dharwad fits the bill to hold this national meet of Kannada literature because of its legacy. The contribution of the city to the field of literature is unparallel as it has produced four Jnanpith awardees and innumerable litterateurs, who are recognised nationally for their works, and honoured with topmost awards meant for the field. Lingaraj Angadi, president of Dharwad Kannada Sahitya Parishat, said close to three lakh people are expected to participate in the event. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sahitya Sammelana All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp