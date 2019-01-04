All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to begin today

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Stage is set for the three-day 84th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana and the entire city is decked up in red and yellow colours. As the Festival of Kannada is being held here after a gap of 62 years, local people are very enthusiastic about it.

Sammelana president Chandrashekar Kambar (C) being welcomed at Hubballi airport by DC Deepa Cholan. Dharwad Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Lingaraj Angadi is also seen. | Express

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will inaugurate the meet on the UAS campus at 11 am on Friday. Earlier in the day, sammelana president Chandrashekhar Kambar will be brought to the venue on the UAS Campus in a grand procession. The road through which the procession will pass through has been decorated.

Those who have registered to take part in the meet have already started arriving in the city. Joy and enthusiasm are palpable among them, but organisers have kept their finger crossed over the success of the meet. This is 5th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana being held in Dharwad district. Third to be held in Dharwad city as other two were held in Hubballi.

In fact, Dharwad fits the bill to hold this national meet of Kannada literature because of its legacy. The contribution of the city to the field of literature is unparallel as it has produced four Jnanpith awardees and innumerable litterateurs, who are recognised nationally for their works, and honoured with topmost awards meant for the field. Lingaraj Angadi, president of Dharwad Kannada Sahitya Parishat, said close to three lakh people are expected to participate in the event.