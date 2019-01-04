Send answer scripts for valuation, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences told

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to send answer scripts of students (petitioners) for third or fifth valuation, as the case may be, in terms of an ordinance passed by the varsity in June 2012. Justice Krishna S Dixit issued this direction, while partly allowing the petitions filed by Dr Menaka Mohan and others.

The petitioners sought directions to RGUHS to refer their answer scripts for revaluation (3rd evaluation) in accordance with the ordinance dated June 15, 2012.

Among the petitioners, there were four categories of failed students — medical students of postgraduate (PG) course (May-June 2018), medical students of undergraduate (UG) students (June-July 2018), students of dental PG course (May-June 2018) and dental UG course (June-July 2018).

They moved court as RGUHS refused to send their answer scripts for revaluation, on the ground that the differential of marks awarded by two evaluators in case of students of UG course, and the differential marks awarded by four evaluators in the case of students of PG course, are less than 15% of the maximum marks prescribed for the papers concerned.

Pointing out discrepancies in the Digital Valuation System of the answer scripts, the petitioners also prayed to court to direct RGUHS to introduce key/model answers to questions for all examinations. The court said RGUHS would look into individual grievances of the petitioners over pitfalls in the Digital Valuation System, and also examine their request for adoption of Model Key Answer System or any other to make the examination system more transparent and efficient.