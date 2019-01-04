Home States Karnataka

Send answer scripts for valuation, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences told

Justice Krishna S Dixit issued this direction, while partly allowing the petitions filed by Dr Menaka Mohan and others.

Published: 04th January 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to send answer scripts of students (petitioners) for third or fifth valuation, as the case may be, in terms of an ordinance passed by the varsity in June 2012. Justice Krishna S Dixit issued this direction, while partly allowing the petitions filed by Dr Menaka Mohan and others.

The petitioners sought directions to RGUHS to refer their answer scripts for revaluation (3rd evaluation) in accordance with the ordinance dated June 15, 2012.

Among the petitioners, there were four categories of failed students — medical students of postgraduate (PG) course (May-June 2018), medical students of undergraduate (UG) students (June-July 2018), students of dental PG course (May-June 2018) and dental UG course (June-July 2018).

They moved court as RGUHS refused to send their answer scripts for revaluation, on the ground that the differential of marks awarded by two evaluators in case of students of UG course, and the differential marks awarded by four evaluators in the case of students of PG course, are less than 15% of the maximum marks prescribed for the papers concerned. 

Pointing out discrepancies in the Digital Valuation System of the answer scripts, the petitioners also prayed to court to direct RGUHS to introduce key/model answers to questions for all examinations.  The court said RGUHS would look into individual grievances of the petitioners over pitfalls in the Digital Valuation System, and also examine their request for adoption of Model Key Answer System or any other to make the examination system more transparent and efficient. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court RGUHS Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp