Woman fights tobacco factory in Karnataka; men beat her up

The woman said after filing the complaint, on learning this development, the owner had sent men to beat up her.

Published: 04th January 2019

By Shreyas HS
Express News Service

YADGIR : A woman’s lone battle against a bidi factory has invited dreadful consequences while her fight is on the verge of victory. The factory owner had sent some men to beat up the woman and her children, even issuing a rape threat to her 14-year-old daughter, recently.

The woman from Yadgir district, Shaina Begum has been fighting against the factory for two months after she started suffering from pneumonia and respiratory problems. Two of her children had even complained of breathing problems. The exposure to the tobacco dust from the factory, she said, is the cause for their medical conditions.

The factory – Bharat Bidi – is located just 20 ft away from her house at Bukhari Mohalla in Yadgir. The dust emanating from the tobacco-chopping machine has been troubling them for several months. “I filed a complaint to the deputy commissioner to vacate the factory from this vicinity and pleaded with him to save our lives,” Begum said.The woman further said after filing the complaint, on learning this development, the owner had sent men to beat up her.

“Recently, the goons barged into our house and started throwing household things. The men also started beating me and my five children, demanding us to withdraw the complaint. They even threatened to rape my 14-year-old daughter,” she rued. Express is in the possession of a video of the incident.

Pollution Control Board officer Sanna Venkatesh admitted that they had received a complaint on November 30. It was forwarded to the board by the deputy commissioner. He said after the complaint was lodged, a team from the board visited the factory. “We found that the tobacco chopper is causing air pollution,” he said.

He said the board has issued a direction to the Yadgir City Municipal Council to cancel the licence of the factory. YCMC commissioner Sangappa Upase said the CMC has issued a notice saying the factory has to be shifted from the residential area.

FIR filed: SP

Yadgir SP, Ida Martin Marbaniang said an FIR has been filed at the local police station. “Regarding the threat, we will take necessary steps to protect the family, if required,” he said.

