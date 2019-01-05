CM, Chandrashekhar Patil lock horns over English medium in government schools 

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

DHARWAD: The contentious proposal of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government to start English medium of education in at least 1,000 government schools from the upcoming academic year sparked debate during the inauguration of the 84th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana which kicked off here on Thursday.

While the president of the previous meet, Chandrashekhar Patil (Champa), vehemently opposed the move, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy defended his government’s stand quoting from Sammelana president Chandrashekhar Kambar’s speech regarding poor students not getting quality education.

Patil raised the issue in his speech and came down heavily on the coalition government while referring to former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s stand. Patil tried to caution Kumaraswamy that the latter was running a coalition government and that the stand of the coordination committee chairman should be respected.

He also accused the CM of not following ‘coalition dharma’ and said, “Kannada is a big tree. Kumaraswamy should not become ‘Katharaswamy’ (one who uses an axe to cut a tree) for Kannada.”

Even as Patil was speaking, Kumaraswamy was visibly agitated and made his dissatisfaction known to Kambar and Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Manu Baligar.In his presidential speech earlier, Kambar stated that in the last four years, admissions to Kannada schools had reduced by 13 lakh while it had increased by 15 lakh in English medium schools.

After the Supreme Court’s decision on medium of instruction, all private Kannada schools are switching to English medium, he pointed out. He also stated that the government itself is sending 3.5 lakh children to private English medium school under Right to Education Act. Though Kambar was trying to highlight the irony, the CM used the remarks to defend his government’s stand.

Kumaraswamy said Kambar has spoken about the ground reality and that his government is quite disturbed about the condition of government school. “Though the government is trying to improve infrastructure in schools, the poorest of the poor still want to send their children to English medium schools. In the light of this, the government has thought of starting English medium in government schools after prolonged deliberations,” he retorted.

He went on to say that his government is committed to protecting and preserving Kannada language. But in the guise of protecting the language, he will not allow creation of a divide in society. “One should not play with the lives of the poor who are deprived of quality education,” he said. The CM also termed the RTE as a “bogus” programme and said private schools have turned it into a “mode of making money.”

Reiterating his decision on English medium in Kannada schools, Kumaraswamy said he was ready to speak to all stakeholders and take their suggestions for a reasonable and rational solution to improving the standard of education in government schools. He, however, did not commit to reconsidering his government’s stand.