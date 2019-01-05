Cong hits back at PM Modi for loan waiver comments

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Congress leaders on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling the farm loan waiver a “joke” and claiming that it has only benefited 800 farmers. KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao accused the PM of making false statements.

Rao told reporters that Modi has not taken any pro-farmer initiatives and has no moral right to question the Karnataka government’s scheme. The PM should visit the state for two hours to get correct information about the farm loan waiver scheme being implemented in Karnataka, instead of trying to mislead people with false statements, he said.

Asked about differences among coalition partners over appointments to boards and corporations, the KPCC president said there are minor issues which will be resolved through discussions. The KPCC president advised senior JD(S) leader and PWD Minister H D Revanna not to discuss these intra-coalition issues in public.