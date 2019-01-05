First textbook with QR code ready for Karnataka schools  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first textbook with Quick Response (QR) code is ready for state board schools, and students of Class 10 can make use of the same for their SSLC final examinations. The Karnataka Textbook Society has introduced QR code in the English (second language) textbook. It has already been sent for printing and will be made available to students soon.

Recently, the Department of State Education Research and Training (DSERT) announced the introduction of QR code in English, Mathematics and Science textbooks. The purpose of introducing the code is to help students with additional material for reference.

The code can be scanned through a mobile phone application, called Diksha, which has been developed by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. Students can download the app on their mobile phones and scan the QR code printed in the textbooks. Once a student scans a code, the app will provide more information on the subject.