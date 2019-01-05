Five held on charges of cow slaughter in Karkala

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Karkala rural police on Thursday raided a spot near Arbi Falls in Nitte village and found a cow being slaughtered. During the raid, five persons were arrested. The arrested are Somanath (33), Shankar (38) and Prashant (28), all from Nitte, Prasanna (21) from Parappady Cross and Muhammed Ashraf (38) from Borgalgudde. Suresh from Nitte escaped from the police.

The raid was led by Karkala rural police station sub-inspector Nazeer Hussain. Hussain said the arrested confessed that they killed the cow to supply it to local people. Police seized a severed skull of the cow, tail, pelt, two knives, plastic, rope, and 55 kg meat. Sub-inspector Hussain told TNIE that the police team acted on a tip-off. ‘’Soon after getting the information, we raided the spot at around 5 am on Thursday. Though five of them have been arrested, 38-year-old Suresh escaped.

The arrested were produced before the court and they have been remanded in judicial custody for 15 days’’, he added. He said that the arrested admitted during investigation that they used to target cows that were left for grazing in the forest areas and used to kill them to supply it to local people. Karkala rural police have registered a case.