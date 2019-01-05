Karnataka HC upset over failure to implement fee board order

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing displeasure over the Department of Public Instruction over non-implementation of the circular mandating that educational institutions, particularly private schools, display boards containing details like fee structure, the Karnataka High Court on Friday said the Commissioner of Public Instruction should be personally present before court if complete compliance of the requirements is not stated at the next date of hearing.

This was after the government advocate informed the division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Aravind Kumar that 2,129 schools have not yet implemented the circular dated April 13, 2015, and 16,739 schools have complied with the circular. The court wondered why the department had failed to implement its own circular.

The government advocate prayed for time to complete all his instructions, particularly complete and effective implementation of the circular. “If complete compliance of the requirements of the said circular by all district deputy directors is not stated at the next date, the Commissioner, department of public instruction, shall be required to remain personally present before court,” the court said, while adjourning the hearing to January 23, 2019.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate N P Amrutesh, seeking direction to the public instructions department to ensure that all schools implement the circular. It stated that schools all over Karnataka have to display the board containing details of number of seats, fee structure, etc., from the academic year 2015-16.