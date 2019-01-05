Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy visits Siddaganga seer, prays for his quick recovery 

As Swamiji was asleep, the CM touched his feet and sought his blessings.

Published: 05th January 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

CM H D Kumaraswamy visiting Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at a hospital in Tumakuru on Friday

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy visited the Siddaganga Mutt Seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at the Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre on Friday and enquired with the doctors about Swamiji’s health.“I too was afraid to pay a visit to the ICU as Swamiji was recovering from lung infection. However, I spoke to the junior seer Sri Siddalinaga Swamiji and he gave me permission,” he told reporters.

As Swamiji was asleep, the CM touched his feet and sought his blessings. He said that he hopes that Swamiji will recover soon as the doctors have been taking all measures. He expressed his gratitude to the doctors and appealed that visitors, including the VIPs shouldn’t visit Swamiji until he recovers completely from the infection.

The CM, who was flying to Dharwad for the Kannada Sahithya Sammelana, decided to make a stop here.
Last night, the mutt authorities took a decision to shift Swamiji to the hospital. The 111-year-old seer had undergone liver bypass surgery at Rela Institute in Chennai on December 8. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy Siddaganga Mutt Karnataka CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp