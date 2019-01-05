Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy visits Siddaganga seer, prays for his quick recovery 

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy visited the Siddaganga Mutt Seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at the Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre on Friday and enquired with the doctors about Swamiji’s health.“I too was afraid to pay a visit to the ICU as Swamiji was recovering from lung infection. However, I spoke to the junior seer Sri Siddalinaga Swamiji and he gave me permission,” he told reporters.

As Swamiji was asleep, the CM touched his feet and sought his blessings. He said that he hopes that Swamiji will recover soon as the doctors have been taking all measures. He expressed his gratitude to the doctors and appealed that visitors, including the VIPs shouldn’t visit Swamiji until he recovers completely from the infection.

The CM, who was flying to Dharwad for the Kannada Sahithya Sammelana, decided to make a stop here.

Last night, the mutt authorities took a decision to shift Swamiji to the hospital. The 111-year-old seer had undergone liver bypass surgery at Rela Institute in Chennai on December 8.