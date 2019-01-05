 Chandrashekhar Kambar: Nationalisation of primary education can save Kannada

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chandrashekhar Kambar, who is presiding over the 84th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, has pressed for nationalization of primary education, including pre-primary education, in order to preserve the Kannada language. However, he is not averse to the privatisation of education from the eighth standard onwards.

In his presidential address, Kambar expressed concern over the plight of Kannada, and invasion of English language in all aspects of life, which, he said, were brought about by a blind following of the British legacy. Kambar said that English medium schools are mushrooming not just in urban areas but also in villages, and a majority of them are governed by politicians.

They have transformed education as a commercial entity, he pointed out, adding that government schools are, on the other hand, being closed and children studying there look like children of “beggars”.Citing data, he said that in the last four years admission for Kannada schools has reduced by 13 lakh while it has increased in English medium schools by 15 lakh.

Sammelana president Chandrasekhar Kambar, his wife Satyabhama, Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Manu Baligar are being taken in a procession in Dharwad on Friday;

Kambar also stated that the government itself has sent 3.5 lakh children to private English medium schools under the Right to Education Act in 2018-19. Kambar said fear is developing among people that if their children pursue an education in Kannada medium, they may lag behind in the competition. Moreover, passion for English forces them not to think in any other way, he added.

“An inferiority complex has developed among us about our past and we believe that whatever the British said is right. We have lost belief in our Ayurveda, ancient science, architectural engineering. Even agriculture is being taught in English, which is a great irony,” the writer said.

Chaos marks first day of Sammelana

Organisers of the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana were caught struggling for answers when several invitees and registered members could not get accommodation or passes. Many writers, speakers and guests were found holding the invitation and asking for passes. Many people also complained about the way food counters were managed. Halls, where sessions were held, saw poor turnout.

‘Separate statehood is not a viable option’

Session on ‘Challenges of Development in North Karnataka’ touched upon the issues that are bothering development of the region and how the potential of the region has not been tapped to its maximum. Pros and cons of separate statehood demand, implementation of Nanjundappa Report, and so forth were brought to the fore.

Declare UKP 3rd phase national project: HDK

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said the state government has urged PM Narendra Modi to declare the third phase of Upper Krishna Project (UKP) as a ‘national project’. Inaugurating the All India Kannada Literary Meet here, he said declaring it as a national project, the state could get more assistance from the Centre to complete the project soon.