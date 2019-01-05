Home States Karnataka

Karnataka hikes tax on petrol, diesel by 2 per cent

The state government had on September 17 reduced its tax on petrol to 28.75 per cent from 32 per cent and diesel to 17.73 per cent from 21 per cent in a bid to give relief to the people.

Published: 05th January 2019 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

petrol, diesel, fuel, pump

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

BENGALURU: The Karnataka coalition government increased the state tax on petrol and diesel by 2 per cent with effect from January 1, said an official statement on Saturday.

"As the fuel prices declined after fall in crude oil rates in the overseas market since November, the state tax has been revised 2 per cent to 32 per cent on petrol and to 21 per cent on diesel since January 1, 2019," said a statement by the chief minister's office here.

The state government had on September 17 reduced its tax on petrol to 28.75 per cent from 32 per cent and diesel to 17.73 per cent from 21 per cent in a bid to give relief to the people from on soaring international crude oil prices.

"The Union government also reduced on October 5 central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.5 per litre and directed the state-run oil marketing firms to cut petrol and diesel by Re 1 per litre for sparing the public from higher cost," recalled the statement.

In the state budget for this fiscal (2018-19), Chief Minister H.D Kumaraswamy, who also holds the finance portfolio, increased the state tax on petrol by 2 per cent to 32 per cent from 30 per cent and on diesel to 21 per cent from 19 per cent with effect from July 15 despite protests and public resentment.

The increase in the state tax, however, drew flak from the opposition BJP, whose legislator Arvind Limbavalli from the city's northeast Mahadevapura assembly segment termed it a daylight robbery by the son (Kumaraswamy) of the soil and his holy government.

"While the central government is working on reducing the price of petrol and diesel @hd_kumaraswamy's government has increased tax on them by Rs 1.60 per litre. Tell me one good thing this government has done to Kannidagas in the last 6 months (since it came into being in May)," said Limbavalli in a tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
crude oil price petrol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp