KSRTC to start Tirupati temple tours from KIA

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pilgrims flying from far off places to the city can now take a bus to Tirupati straight from the airport, as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is starting ‘temple darshan’ service. An official in the KSRTC said that since the bus services to Tirupati garnered such positive response, the KSRTC has encouraged to come up with its ‘temple darshan’ service.

Tirupati temple (File Photo)

“Now, we have come up with the temple darshan service, where passengers will be taken to the temples including Tirumala and Kalahasthi in Tirupati. The services can be availed online or through the KSRTC mobile phone application,” he said.

The transport corporation is also offering discounts to those who book at least four tickets. “Ten per cent concession will be given to those who book four or more tickets. Further, additional discount will be given to those who book to-and-fro tickets. Even if 60 per cent of the tickets are booked, we can run the service without any loss,” he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Managing Director of the KSRTC Shivayogi, C Kalasad, said, “The temple darshan service will be launched in 10-15 days. The service is offered keeping in mind the passengers flying from far off states and land at KIA. If the service gets a good response, we will also think of extending it to Mysuru, where there is Sri Chamundeshwari temple and other places as well.”