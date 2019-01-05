Operators boycott meet on GPS installation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of various cab and taxi unions boycotted the meet called by the transport department to demonstrate the installation of GPS with panic buttons in all commercial passenger vehicles with national permit. They alleged that the department had implemented the programme without adequate preparedness.

Transport Minister DC Thammanna had launched the program on Wednesday, following an order from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of the central government. The department had claimed that the infrastructure to implement the programme was ready.

Tanveer Pasha, president of Ola, Taxi for Sure, Uber Drivers and Owners Association, said that the lack of preparedness of the department was evident. “The device is to be purchased for Rs 12,000 from the only recognised vendor in the state. But the cost is only Rs 4,500 in the market.

We have to shell out another Rs 350 per month to the vendor for maintenance. Even if we follow all this, there is no proper monitoring system in the department. They said the vendor will only monitor the vehicles. There is no guarantee that the data of the vehicle and its owner won’t be leaked.”