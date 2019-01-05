Home States Karnataka

Party warns Ramesh Jarkiholi, looks to put house in order

After watching MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi’s rebel activities patiently for two weeks, the Congress leadership has finally decided to crack the whip to put its house in order. 

Published: 05th January 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi (File | EPS)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  After watching MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi’s rebel activities patiently for two weeks, the Congress leadership has finally decided to crack the whip to put its house in order. Sources said the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has issued a stern warning to Jarkiholi to directly approach AICC general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka K C Venugopal if he has any complaints against the party. The KPCC has also asked him not to issue statements that put the party in an awkward position, sources added.

Jarkiholi went missing for more than a week after admitting openly that he would quit his assembly seat following his removal from the state cabinet. He had stayed in an undisclosed location in New Delhi for about a week starting last Tuesday and allegedly was in touch with the BJP leadership. None in the Congress could establish contact with him as he kept his phone switched off.

According to top Congress sources, Venugopal will arrive in Belagavi on January 8 and will stay for two days to hold discussions with several top party leaders from Belagavi and Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituencies. Venugopal is also expected to talk to Jarkiholi besides holding discussions with Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi, brother of Ramesh.

To stop Ramesh from doing more damage, the party’s state leadership has decided to set the things in order by sending a clear message to him against indulging in anti-party activities. Party sources said the coalition leadership has taken stringent measures to prevent any of the disgruntled MLAs from defecting to BJP after Ramesh went missing.

Even as it was believed that 15 Congress MLAs were supporting Jarkiholi to quit the Congress a week ago, the coalition leadership had taken measures to prevent at least 10 of them from stepping out of the party, sources said. After his discussions with KPCC leaders today, Satish is leaving for Belagavi tonight. An associate of Jarkiholi, who is accompanying him in Bengaluru, said the latter had spoken to the party leadership about the ongoing impasse and that the entire controversy revolving around Ramesh has finally ended.

The party leaders have decided to put the house in order finally ignoring what Ramesh allegedly did in the last week against the party’s  interests, he said.Venugopal’s upcoming visit to Belagavi is expected to bolster the confidence of local party leaders, including all Congress MLAs from Belagavi district who had split in different groups owing to the uncertainty. 

