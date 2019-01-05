Rich temples on government radar after Suluvadi incident

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The Suluvadi prasadam poisoning case that killed 17 persons has brought the heat on other non-Muzrai profitable temples in the region. These temples have a large following of devotees and are rich in resources. Hitherto, Chamarajanagar district administration and authorities had stayed away from temple affairs considering the sensitivity of the matter.

In the Suluvadi case at the Kichuguthu Maaramma Temple, differences arose between temple trustees over the construction of a gopuram, and the desire to take control of its resources said to be worth Rs 1.5 crore. The administration is hence now gathering information on the tussle and the goings-on in the temple. Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner B B Cauvery said that the tahsildars have been told to keep a watch and gather information of resources of rich non-Muzari temples.

Revenue officials are focusing on Chikkalur where lakhs of devotees of saint Siddappaji congregate for five days during a jatra (fair). It attracts devotees around the year. According to sources, they will keep a watch and gather information on Kurubana Kattee that follows the Neelaragar tradition. Doddammatheye, Mariyamma, Kannikaparameshwari, Maradi Gudda, Lord Ganesha (MM Hills Road) temples and many others are also under the scanner.

The district administration is likely to collect information of “inside” stories of trustees of temples, its resources and expenditure. Any kind of confrontation will be avoided, so as to avoid harming innocent devotees or the general public. The DC said that a list of such temples will be prepared and a watch kept on them. Admitting that there are disputes among temple committees, the DC said a “good number” of cases are pending over taking control of temple administrations.

Minister to visit temple

Muzrai Minister Rajshekar Patil will visit the Maaramma temple in Suluvadi on Saturday. The government has decided to take over the temple as poisoning of prasadam here and the death of 17 persons echoed in the winter session of the Legislative Assembly as also in the Parliament. There is also demand from the public to take over the temple. Chamarajanagar police have arrested for persons, including Sallur mutt junior pontiff Immadi Mahadevaswamy. Ambika, Madesha and Doddaiah are the others in judicial custody.