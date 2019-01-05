Six member of a family commit suicide in Karnataka

By UNI

KOPPAL: In a tragic incident, six members of a family allegedly committed suicide in Metagal Village of Koppal taluk of the district on Saturday morning.

Koppal Superintendent of Police Renuka K Sumukar said that all six member of a family including four young daughters l of Shekharayya Bidanal family and his wife found dead in their house on Saturday morning.

Police said that Shekharyya hanged himself from a ceiling fan after he allegedly administered poison to his wife and four young daughters.

The immediate reason for this mass suicide not known but neighbours who alerted police said that the victims family take may take this extreme steps on unable to mounting loans due to failed crops.

The real reason was yet to be found, SP Renuka said. The deceased were identified as Shekharayya (42) , Jayamma (37), Basamma(23), Gowaramma (20) , Savitri (18) Paravati (16).

Koppla rural police registered the case and investigation is on.