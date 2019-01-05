Home States Karnataka

Six of family commit suicide allegedly due to debts related to farming in Karnataka

According to preliminary enquiries, the deceased have been identified as farmer Shekharayya, Jayamma, Paramma, Basamma, Gouramma and Savitri.

KOPPAL: Six members of a family living at Metagal village in Koppal taluk were found dead on Saturday morning and are suspected to have committed suicide by consuming poison late on Friday night reportedly due to debts related to farming.

According to local villagers, Shekharayya had borrowed Rs 6 lakh loan from banks and private money-lenders. Neighbours said that though the family went to sleep as usual on Friday night, they did not wake up till late morning on Saturday. 

The incident came to light on Saturday morning only after frightened local villagers broke open the doors of the house.

Incidentally, Agriculture minister N H Shivashankara Reddy was in Koppal on private work on Saturday.

The minister, the deputy Commissioner P Sunilkumar and Superintendent of Police Renuka Sukumar rushed to the village and a case has been registered at the Koppal rural police station. Bodies of the deceased have been brought to the district hospital for post-mortem. 

The SP said that the post-mortem report could reveal more information about the cause and method of suicide.

The DC told The New Indian Express that a decision on performing last rites of the deceased will be taken after consulting with deceased Shekharayya’s brothers.

