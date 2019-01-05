Home States Karnataka

Karnataka hikes tax, fuel to cost more from today

Petrol and diesel in Karnataka will cost `2 more from Saturday with the state government deciding on Friday to reimpose taxes that it had withdrawn in September last year.

Published: 05th January 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

petrol, diesel, fuel, pump

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Petrol and diesel in Karnataka will cost Rs 2 more from Saturday with the state government deciding on Friday to reimpose taxes that it had withdrawn in September last year. With this, tax rates on fuel in the state will be back at 32% on petrol and 21% on diesel. 

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, in his July 2018 budget, had hiked the tax on petrol from 30 to 32% and on diesel from 19 to 21% in a bid to raise revenues. The price of petrol was hiked by `1.14 and diesel by `1.12 per litre. After the nationwide uproar over rising fuel prices, the Union government had refused to roll back central taxes, but Karnataka was one of the first states to cut taxes by Rs 2 per litre. 

In October last year, under severe pressure from citizens and opposition parties, the Centre finally reduced central excise taxes on fuel and also asked oil marketing companies to cut prices by `1 per litre resulting is a respite of Rs 2.5 per litre on fuel. 

Karnataka government has justified its move to reimpose taxes by stating that fall in the base price of fuel is causing an adverse impact on state revenue collection.  With the CM planning to pay off all pending dues of the `46,000 crore farm loan waiver in one go in the next budget, taxes that were rolled back have now been reimposed.

In a press release, the government claimed that despite the hike in taxation, fuel prices in the state were much lesser than TN, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

‘Revenue collection hit’
State government has justified its move to reimpose taxes by stating that fall in the base price of fuel is having an adverse impact on state revenue collection

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Fuel Hike Petrol Costlier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp