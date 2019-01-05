Karnataka hikes tax, fuel to cost more from today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Petrol and diesel in Karnataka will cost Rs 2 more from Saturday with the state government deciding on Friday to reimpose taxes that it had withdrawn in September last year. With this, tax rates on fuel in the state will be back at 32% on petrol and 21% on diesel.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, in his July 2018 budget, had hiked the tax on petrol from 30 to 32% and on diesel from 19 to 21% in a bid to raise revenues. The price of petrol was hiked by `1.14 and diesel by `1.12 per litre. After the nationwide uproar over rising fuel prices, the Union government had refused to roll back central taxes, but Karnataka was one of the first states to cut taxes by Rs 2 per litre.

In October last year, under severe pressure from citizens and opposition parties, the Centre finally reduced central excise taxes on fuel and also asked oil marketing companies to cut prices by `1 per litre resulting is a respite of Rs 2.5 per litre on fuel.

Karnataka government has justified its move to reimpose taxes by stating that fall in the base price of fuel is causing an adverse impact on state revenue collection. With the CM planning to pay off all pending dues of the `46,000 crore farm loan waiver in one go in the next budget, taxes that were rolled back have now been reimposed.

In a press release, the government claimed that despite the hike in taxation, fuel prices in the state were much lesser than TN, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

‘Revenue collection hit’

