Karnataka Wildlife Board to meet on January 9 after over a year  

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a gap of one and a half years, the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife (KSBWL) will hold its first meeting on January 9 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Some crucial infrastructure projects have been awaiting clearance from the board for the past six months.

Although the board has not been re-constituted, three new members -- all legislators -- are joining it. Since the constitution of the board in August 2017, there has been a lot of opposition and controversy on the composition of the body.

According to sources, the projects which are likely to come up before the board include the Hubballi-Ankola railway project which has been rejected twice by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the Mulliayanagiri conservation reserve and the Kaiga Nuclear power project -- 5th and 6th unit. The much-opposed proposal of private wildlife reserves may also come up in the meeting, sources added.

Meanwhile, criticising the continuation of the same board which was constituted by then chief minister Siddaramaiah, activists said, “With a new Chief Minister as chairman, the board should have been reconstituted as there was neither any fixed term nor tenure.

There are hardly two-three people in the board who have the credibility to serve on it. Most others have neither experience in serving in the field of wildlife conservation nor any knowledge about the biodiversity of the state.”

An activist added, “Looking at the background of the members -- some are realtors, builders, doctors and what not -- how can they have requisite knowledge/experience to take decisions on key issues confronting the state? The board is a prestigious body with decisions to be taken on major issues pertaining to wildlife conservation and protection under the ambit of the Wildlife Protection Act.

In the absence of expertise/knowledge on wildlife, its habitat and its laws, how can one expect such members to keep this in mind to give wildlife clearances for major infrastructure and other developmental projects in the state.”