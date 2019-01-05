Taxmen dig out gold, diamonds from actors’ houses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: By far the biggest Income Tax (I-T) raid so far on four Sandalwood actors and four producers continued even on Friday with crores worth of properties, bank accounts, gold and diamond jewellery and moveable assets being closely probed by the taxmen.

The search and seizure operations continued till Friday midnight at the residences of actors Yash, Puneeth Rajkumar, ‘Kiccha’ Sudeep, Shivarajkumar and the four producers C R Manohar, Rockline Venkatesh, Jayanna and Vijay Kiragandur.

The I-T officials expanded the scope of the raid by searching the premises of their close friends and relatives. The officials went through documents, files, ledger books and seized a huge cache of cash and gold.While there has still not been any official statement by I-T officials, sources say the search at Yash’s residence took longer. The raids lasted for more than 35 hours in almost all the houses. It is also said that the raids are interlinked and hence it is taking a longer time.

Statements of family have been recorded and in several cases goldsmiths, who were asked to come to weigh the gold that was in the house, were asked to stay overnight too.

GST vigilance team tipped off I-T sleuths: Sambargi

Blaming the haywire way of functioning of the Sandalwood as the main reason behind the raids conducted by the Income Tax officials on movie stars and producers on Thursday, film distributor Prashanth Sambargi said the raid was brought about by a tip-off from the GST vigilance team.

Sambargi published a post on Facebook on Friday morning, which received many comments in support of his views.

Pics by Vinod kumar T, Pushkar v,

Nagaraja Gadekal

Prashanth, who also runs a real estate business, said that all the people raided are his friends, but there were some flaws they hadn’t taken care of. He also gave a summary of the intelligence tip-off from the GST team, and said, “Bangalore multiplexes contribute 25% of revenues for South Indian movie producers and contribute 15% for Hindi movie producers.

But GST revenue from Bangalore region on entertainment was the lowest.” He added, “The distributors in Karnataka, who distribute Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films, have evaded GST bills and legal agreements for film distribution in Karnataka. They have been very unorganised.”

Prashanth said the GST data given by satellite-based digital cinema distribution network, UFO movies and QUBE cinema, which distribute content, data by multiplexes and single screen data, did not sync, which prompted the crackdown. He alleged that basic professional tax was not paid by any actor or technician. “Film heroes did not declare actual remuneration received. Two top heroes took one villa and one flat from a builder in lieu of partial remuneration which was found in a builder’s GST raid. None of the film heroes, heroines, musicians, technicians gave professional service bill with GST included,” the post said.

He called the attribution of raids to political parties a “joke” and dismissed the cine association’s perception that big budget movies like KGF or The Villain were the reason behind the raid. “Very unprofessional attitude by equity holders has created this income tax chaos in Sandalwood,” he said.

Different houses, similar scenes: Busy day for mediapersons, cops

Shivarajkumar

Fans could be seen waiting outside the houses of Puneeth Rajkumar and his brother Shivarajkumar, and raising slogans and calling their favourite actor Shivarajkumar. Sources said IT officials found documents related to Shivarajkumar’s 50,000 sq.ft bungalow at Nagawara, his ancestral bungalow in Chennai, several real estate related investments, many acres of agricultural land in Gajanur, and his Sri Muttu Production House.

Yash

While the officials could not gather much information from Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit, they sought to know her income so far, besides her father Krishnaprasad Pandit’s bank account details and documents related to their properties. Sources said that officials seized 450gram gold, 20kg silver, 1 diamond chain, 2 platinum chains, and documents related to bank accounts, land, and loans worth `40 crore, from Yash’s residence.

Puneeth Rajkumar

Officials reportedly seized documents related to investments. Statement of Puneeth’s wife Ashwini was recorded, and documents about their PRK Productions, PRK audio company, and PRK Ads were sought. Bank lockers of Puneeth, his wife and children were seized, and gold jewelery with the family was weighed. Sources said officials found papers related to Kadamba hotel, granite mining and 40 flats across Bengaluru.

Kicha Sudeep

Statements of Sudeep’s wife Priya and his sister were recorded by officials of the Income Tax department. Sudeep was asked to provide details of three liquor shops owned by him, apart from his income from some of his recent blockbuster movies, and how his expensive cars were brought. Documents related to his hotel business were also scrutinised by the officials on Friday.