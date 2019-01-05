Home States Karnataka

Typist at Karnataka minister Puttaranga Shetty’s office in Vidhana Soudha held with Rs 25 lakh cash

A senior police officer said that around 4.30 pm, Mohan was passing through the West Gate near the High Court on his two-wheeler carrying a bag.

Published: 05th January 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High drama was witnessed at the Vidhana Soudha premises on Friday after a typist employed there tried to escape from the police on his two-wheeler carrying Rs 25.76 lakh in unaccounted cash. The stash has since been recovered from him. Police said Mohan (52) works in the office of Backward Classes Welfare minister C Puttaranga Shetty. However, the minister has denied any links with him.

A senior police officer said that around 4.30 pm, Mohan was passing through the West Gate near the High Court on his two-wheeler carrying a bag. Based on a tip-off, the security personnel stopped him before he exited. On seeing the police, he took a U-turn and tried to escape but the police chased him in a jeep and caught him. The bag contained currency notes of Rs 2000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 denomination.

Mohan

“Mohan said that he works as a typist in a private company, but we found a contractual identity card. He is not revealing where the money came from and claims that he was taking it for business purpose. He has no valid documents to support his claims,” the police officer said.

 “We are examining CCTV footage to establish where he collected the money and from whom,” the police officer said.“Preliminary investigations have revealed that three contractors of the Ganga Kalyana Scheme had handed over the cash to Mohan which he was to hand over to some officials in the backward classes welfare department. We have booked a case under CrPC 41(D) and IPC 102 and further investigations are on. We will conduct mahazar at the office premises,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, Minister Puttarangashetty said he has nothing to do with the person arrested or the cash seized from him.“I have nothing to do with him or the money seized from him. He was appointed as typist in my office even before I took over as minister and I have not even seen his face.

There are CCTV cameras installed everywhere in Vidhana Soudha. Let the police find out who took that money inside the office. How can anyone with so much money be allowed inside when police conduct checks on people who enter Vidhana Soudha? Let them probe and find out of the truth,” he said.The minister also said it may be Mohan’s personal issue which he would not be aware of.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vidhana Soudha Typist held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp