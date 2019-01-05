Home States Karnataka

With Karnataka CM still to clear file, RTE admissions get delayed

The process for RTE admissions begins at the end of December every year, and this year, it seems to be getting more delayed.

Published: 05th January 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The process to admit students under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for the 2019-20 academic year will be delayed as Chief Minister  H D Kumaraswamy has still not cleared the file to issue notification.As per amendments to RTE rules, which were approved in the recent cabinet meeting, from the coming year, seats at state government and aided schools will be filled first and only in case of lack of such schools in the neighbourhoods, private unaided schools will be considered.

To ensure this, the Primary and Secondary Education Department has decided to make a list of private schools where parents can submit their applications in case there is no government or aided school in the neighbourhood. A senior official from the department said, “We will soon release a list of such private schools and those schools should keep 25 per cent seats vacant for admissions under RTE quota.”

The process for RTE admissions begins at the end of December every year, and this year, it seems to be getting more delayed. “Every year, we used to issue notification by this time, but as there were some amendments to RTE Act, it needs to be cleared by the Chief Minister who is also the Primary and Secondary Education Minister. Once it is cleared by the CM, we will issue the notification,” said the official.

According to the department, there are more than 48,000 government schools in the state, and there is at least one government school in neighbourhood as prescribed by RTE.“There is no question of filling RTE seats at private schools from the next academic year as there are enough government schools in the neighbourhood as prescribed by the act,” said an official.

Parents waiting to admit their wards at private english medium schools  are disappointed. “What is the use of RTE then if they are giving admissions at government schools?” said a parent.Another parent said, “Even we parents from lower middle class families wish to admit our kids to private english medium schools. As it was difficult earlier with high fees, RTE was a boon, but now the government has snatched the rights of our kids by amending it.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp