Vidhan Soudha cash seizure: BJP wants minister to resign, CM to wait and watch

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Rs 25.76 lakh unaccounted cash was seized from Vidhana Soudha premises, the incident sparked a political storm on Saturday. Both the opposition BJP and a senior member of the coalition partner JD(S) have demanded the resignation of Backward Classes Welfare Minister C Puttaranga Shetty, a staunch Siddaramaiah man after his staffer was intercepted carrying the cash.

While the Congress is strongly rallying behind its minister, JD(S) wants to wait and watch. The minister himself has claimed innocence but JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti has insisted that Shetty resign pending a clean chit.

Even as Shetty has denied any knowledge of the cash or the person involved in the case, the moneygate has come as an embarrassment to the coalition.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy who was in Hubballi on Saturday told reporters, “Investigation is underway now. I will not misuse my position to influence anyone. I will take a call based on the outcome of the investigation.”

The accused, identified as Mohan, a typist in Shetty’s office, was grilled by investigating officials.

The officials are said to have issued a notice to Puttaranga Shetty.

The BJP is now using this issue to reiterate charges of corruption against the government ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Party chief B S Yeddyurappa in Shivamogga said that the officials and ministers had been indulging in daylight robbery. “PM had said that Siddaramaiah’s government was a ‘10% government’. But this incident confirms that this is a ‘20% government,” he said.

BJP general secretary N Ravi Kumar said, “The CM promised to end corruption in Soudha the day he took charge but this incident shows clearly where the corruption is taking place. BJP will stage a statewide protest on Sunday demanding Shetty’s resignation.”

The Congress, meanwhile, has backed its minister solidly but has insisted on an investigation. “I don’t know if this man (accused) works in the minister’s office, but where the money came from and for what needs to be investigated. If he is a staffer, he must be dismissed immediately,” said Siddaramaiah, Congress Legislature Party chairman.

KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao rejected BJP’s demand for Shetty’s resignation, and instead, have asked for evidence against him.

“We should find out why and where it (money) was being taken. If our people are involved, then we will take the strictest of action. If it was a bribe, we will not tolerate it, but some evidence is required,” he said. Earlier in the day, Rao had deemed the incident as “not a big deal”.

While JD(S) Supremo HD Deve Gowda too toed his son’s line and said he would not comment on the matter since it was under investigation already, Horatti was not kind to the Congress. “Any minister who is facing charges should resign on ethical grounds. Since his staff are involved, right or wrong, he should resign. He can be reinstated after being cleared of charges,” Horatti said.