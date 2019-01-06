Family of six among seven killed in Belagavi accident

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Seven people, including six of one family, died in an accident near Nippani town, 60km from here on Saturday. The accident occurred on NH4 when the family was on its way by car to attend a naming ceremony function in Belagavi.

A lorry travelling in the opposite direction crashed into the car after one of its front tyres burst, according to police. An entire Jamadar family was wiped out. The deceased are Rahina Jamadar (55), Afrin Jamadar (33), Juned Khan Jamadar (30) Dilawar Jamadar (56), Ayan Jamadar (5) and Mohseen Jamadar.

A severely injured driver of the lorry, a native of Tamil Nadu, was rushed to Kolhapur for treatment but he breathed his last en route to a hospital. The TN-registered lorry was carrying floor tiles to Kolhapur.

Near Stavanidhi Ghat, a front tyre of the vehicle burst following which its driver lost control over the lorry. The speeding vehicle skidded onto the other side of the road near the ghat and rammed into the car.

The car is said to have been dragged 200 feet under the impact, killing all members of the Jamadar family on the spot.