I will meet Ramesh in a couple of days: Karnataka Forest Minsiter Satish Jarkiholi

Karnataka Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Satish Jarkikhol speaks about his brother's rebel activities.

Published: 06th January 2019 10:51 AM

Satish Jarkikholi

Karnataka Forest Minister Satish Jarkikholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: “I have not yet met my brother. I will try to meet him in the next two or three days. The Congress and its leaders are open to talks with disgruntled leaders and they are ready to meet with Ramesh and address his problems,’’ said Satish Jarkiholi, Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment. 

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said that Ramesh has returned home from Bengaluru. He will be staying in his hometown Gokak for the next two to three days and I will try to meet him. “Besides me, Congress leaders are always ready to talk to him about whatever injustice he claims to have suffered. He can discuss these issues any time with us,’’ he added.

When questioned about the issue of Rs 26 lakh cash found with typist Mohan at the office of Puttarang Shetti, Minister for Backward Classes, he said that the truth will be revealed after the ongoing investigation.

