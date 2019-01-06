War of words between Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and writer Chandrashekhar Patil

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is still not over what writer Chandrashekhar Patil said during the inauguration of Akhila Karnataka Kannada Sahitya Sammelana. On Saturday, he asked Champa not to cross his limit while making statements.

Daring Champa to disclose in which school his grandson is studying, the chief minister said that his government was committed to protecting the interest of Kannada and that he was open for any suggestion on starting English medium in government schools from anybody. He also hinted at a high-level meeting with all stakeholders.

On Champa accusing him of not following ‘Coalition Dharma’, Kumaraswamy said, “What does he know about the coalition? It is not fair for Champa to speak about what he does not have any clue,” he added.

Champa: My children studied in Kannada schools

The tirade between Kumaraswamy and Patil continued on Saturday. Champa retorted Kumaraswamy on the latter daring him to disclose which medium of school his grandchildren are studying in. Champa has revealed that his children studied in Kannada-medium schools, so is it with his grandchildren. “Both my son and daughter studied in government schools of Dharwad. My daughter’s children are studying in an aided school in Bengaluru. “I don’t know whether somebody has misguided the chief minister or he said the wrong thing. I have just clarified on what the CM asked me through media. Let Kumarswamy gather information using his agencies.”

BJP leader asked not to talk politics

Tension prevailed after the audience booed BJP leader Malavika Avinash when she tried to talk about politics during a session on ‘Ideology and intolerance’. Raising killings of RSS worker Rudresh in Bengaluru and teenager Paresh Mesta in Honnavar, Malavika asked where was the ‘intolerance brigade’ when members of the right wing organisations were murdered. Raising of this issue did not auger well with the audience, who asked her to stop speaking. However, some people wanted her to speak and this led to an argument between two groups. Later with some intervention, she was allowed to continue.

Kalaburagi to host Sammelana in 2020

The 85th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana will be held in Kalaburagi district. Though Kalaburagi was a front runner for holding the event, it had to face a tough competition from Bidar and Davangere. Final front-runner on in this regard was taken at a meeting held in Dharwad on Saturday evening. “The district has not hosted an event like sammelana in the last three decades. This point which came up during the meet has turned in favour of Kalaburagi. The Kannada Sahitya Parishat office-bearers in Kalaburagi have been informed about the development,” said an organising committee member.

What they said

Abdul Rehaman Pasha, writer

Significant difference is there between language and medium of instruction

English turning out to be an addiction among people

Parents should be convinced about ill-effects of English medium

Teachers and community should come together to protect Kannada

Nagaratna Banjagere, education activist

RTE was projected as a tool for quality education, but it is harming the education system

The Act is being misused on several counts to favour private schools

The number of dropouts is on the rise as children admitted under RTE discontinue their education after eighth standard

GS Jayadev, professor