Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Pre-University Department to conduct preparatory exams from now

Board will also conduct SSLC exams; Private schools and colleges oppose move

Published: 06th January 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka students, Girls
By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: From this year on, preparatory examinations for second year pre-university students will officially be conducted by the Department of Pre-University Education itself. Earlier, the examinations used to be conducted by the association of principals of pre-university colleges.

The department has decided to end this practice and has instructed the association not to take up this activity anymore. The department has also decided to use the two sets of questions papers prepared for the previous year’s main exams for the preparatory exams.

SR Umashankar, principal secretary to Department of Primary and Secondary Education, said, “Of the three sets of question papers prepared, only one set was used for the finals.” “The question papers set by the department is of high standards involving experts from all subjects. So, students will get a clear picture on the type of the paper they are going to get,” said a senior official of the department. 

In contrast, officials say, the question papers used in preparatory exams conducted by the association were set by them, with no involvement of experts. Meanwhile, the association has argued that as some subject portions are not covered completely, giving the previous year’s papers will create panic among students. 

Next year SSLC
Even for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, the preparatory exams will be conducted by the board itself. This year, as the High School Teachers Association has made all preparations to conduct the preparatory exam, the Department has given them an exemption. 

Opposition
Preparatory exams conducted by the teachers’ and principals’ association was opposed by private schools and colleges in the state as these associations used to collect fees from students for the exams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Pre University exams Karnataka Pre University students Karnataka education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp