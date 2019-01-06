Karnataka Pre-University Department to conduct preparatory exams from now

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From this year on, preparatory examinations for second year pre-university students will officially be conducted by the Department of Pre-University Education itself. Earlier, the examinations used to be conducted by the association of principals of pre-university colleges.

The department has decided to end this practice and has instructed the association not to take up this activity anymore. The department has also decided to use the two sets of questions papers prepared for the previous year’s main exams for the preparatory exams.

SR Umashankar, principal secretary to Department of Primary and Secondary Education, said, “Of the three sets of question papers prepared, only one set was used for the finals.” “The question papers set by the department is of high standards involving experts from all subjects. So, students will get a clear picture on the type of the paper they are going to get,” said a senior official of the department.

In contrast, officials say, the question papers used in preparatory exams conducted by the association were set by them, with no involvement of experts. Meanwhile, the association has argued that as some subject portions are not covered completely, giving the previous year’s papers will create panic among students.

Next year SSLC

Even for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, the preparatory exams will be conducted by the board itself. This year, as the High School Teachers Association has made all preparations to conduct the preparatory exam, the Department has given them an exemption.

Opposition

Preparatory exams conducted by the teachers’ and principals’ association was opposed by private schools and colleges in the state as these associations used to collect fees from students for the exams.