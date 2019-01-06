Retain Kannada as first language: Department of Primary and Secondary Education

Home States Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If the state government goes ahead with introducing English at government schools, then Kannada should be proposed as the first language, even if the medium of instruction is English. This was the opinion of senior officials of the Department of Primary and Secondary Education who put it forth during a meeting on Saturday, where the issue was discussed. 

Officials from the department convened a meeting to discuss the issue after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had proposed introducing English in at least 1,000 government schools at the Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana. 

“There is a difference of opinion among writers. While some supported the move, some have opposed it. But currently, the opinion of department officials is to make Kannada the first language, though English will be the medium of instruction,” said a senior department official. Following the ‘for and against’ debate, the CM said he would convene a meeting with writers and department officials to discuss the same.

However, the officials said there was no going back on their decision, and the only thing left to be done was to decide on a model for implementation. 

Meanwhile, the department is studying models implemented in neighbouring states that have implemented English as the medium of instruction at government schools. This report will be shown to the CM during the meeting.  As per the government order issued the Department of State Education Research and Training (DSERT), the process has started, and teachers who have completed training from the Regional Institute of English are being identified. These teachers will be screened to decide who will be trained further. 

The government is concentrating on schools in rural areas with good student strengths, as well as public
schools that started operations in the current academic year. 

