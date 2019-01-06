Home States Karnataka

Vidhan Soudha cash seizure: Typist caught with cash names another staffer

The investigation is likely to be handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). 

Typist Mohan
By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vidhana Soudha police, who are probing the cash seizure on the premises, on Saturday grilled Mohan, the typist in minister Puttaranga Shetty’s office, who reportedly told them that another minister’s personal assistant was involved in the case too. The investigation is likely to be handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). 

A senior police officer from Vidhana Soudha station said Mohan had revealed the name of Krishnamurthy, who is the PA of Labour Minister Venkataramanappa, and two other officers working in Vidhana Soudha, but not attached to any minister. “Thus, we have issued a notice to Krishnamurthy seeking clarification about the other officers working in Vidhana Soudha,” the officer said.

He said the police were gathering details on the source of the cash and who brought the money to Vidhana Soudha and into the minister’s office. “Also, we have sent notices to three contractors who had bid for contracts under Ganga Kalyana scheme as Mohan has revealed their names,” he said. 

Police are examining CCTV camera footage to ascertain how the money came into the secretariat building. Mohan’s statement has been video-recorded.

On Friday evening, Mohan was nabbed near the West Gate of Vidhana Soudha while he was carrying Rs 25.76 lakh on his two-wheeler. He was taken into custody and a thorough search revealed that Mohan was in possession of the cash with no documents. The cash was being carried in a bag.

