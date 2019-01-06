Unbridled Passion in the stables of Karnataka

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The sight of a group of foreigners near Mysuru Palace is a matter of excitement for the poor tonga horse owners in the city because it means rides and money. But this is one group — led by Ilona Otter from Ooty — that they wait for months.

Ilona’s group does not come for a leisure ride, but to conduct free health camps for horses in the city. Her camp is a big boon for the city’s tonga horse owners who cannot offer quality veterinary care due to the dwindling number of people choosing to ride on a horse in the heritage city.

Ilona comes with a group of veterinarians, most of them volunteers from abroad, and a supply of expensive medicines for the equines.

“Many of us wait for Ilona’s horse camp in the city,” says Akbar, the owner of a tonga horse named Gabbar in Mysuru. “She is like a family doctor for our horses since we have known her for many years. We trust her because she treats our horses the way we do. Her concern for tonga horses is heart-warming.”

Ilona Otter (40) who moved to India 15 years ago, not only made a home for herself here but also decided to provide a living space to scores of rescued animals. The Ooty-based veterinarian runs a 3-acre stable-farm at Mavanalla in Masinagudi, Tamil Nadu, that is home to 23 horses, over 160 donkeys and several other animals, such as dogs, cats and birds.

She organises animal rescue and rehabilitation camps in other parts of the country, including Mysuru, Srirangapatna and Kodaikanal.

Ilona, who earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) at Helsinki and Masters in Veterinary Science at Royal Veterinary College, London, first came to India while she was pursuing her DVM. “Through friends, I came to know that Indians had a special relationship with animals, that they treated them like their family members. I decided to see that in person,” she says. The Finland-born veterinary doctor knew that this was where her childhood passion of working for the welfare of horses would take concrete shape.

“After coming here through rural camps I learned that the life of people here is entwined with that of the animals and that some animals are even like a god for them. Even their vegetarianism has been rooted in this love for animals for centuries. This stole my heart,” she says. A decade-and-a-half later, her heart belongs to the animals in need she comes across, like 10-year-old Raksha. One of the horses in her stable, Raksha, has gone through a long recovery process under Ilona’s guidance.

“Horses like her are the reason we set up this stable,” says Ilona, narrating how Raksha was once a talented racehorse and belonged to one of the most successful horse-racing teams in India. “She won many competitions, but after a leg injury, she was sold to a man who used her at a tourist spot for riding. Her injury, however, worsened, and he left her on the streets,” she says, recalling how Raksha could not even walk when they found her. “But now she is among the most active horses here,” says Ilona, her face beaming with satisfaction.

Ilona’s passion for equines, however, does not end with running the rescue home or organising free health camps. “My aim is to empower the horse owners by training and teaching them about good practices in taking care of the horses,” she says, explaining how she educates them about various things, right from having the right-fitting harness to the required medications and the importance of giving rest to the animal. Such drives make a lot of difference since most owners already have a good relationship with the horses but are unaware of the issues, she says.

Another initiative close to Ilona’s heart is the interaction programmes she conducts for children to familiarise them with horses and donkeys. “I feel humans are inherently animal lovers. If we are made familiar with them at a young age, each one of us will be an animal lover,” says Ilona, who also fell in love with horses as a child living in the vast grasslands of Nurmijärvi in Finland.

Her work in India was, however, not an easy gallop. She discovered that even though Indians love equines, they also harbour deep-rooted superstitions about them.

“Despite having a large population of equines, veterinary practices for the species were not as evolved here. Owners followed superstitious practices, like cutting the animal’s ears and tying threads to cure diseases. Some people even made cuts in the animal’s nostrils in the belief that doing so will enable it to carry more weight,” she says.

Years of perseverance have, however, paid off for Ilona. Her love for the animals has spread to the neighbourhood as well, with the local people welcoming the horses to graze in the 20 acres of grassland surrounding her farm. On her part, Ilona has snuggled down in the community as well.

The rescued animals would, of course, be thanking her in their own way. But Ilona’s efforts also invite loud commendations from people she works with.

THE OTTERS

It was during her initial visits to India that Ilona met Nigel Otter, an animal rights activist. The two later got married and settled in Ooty, and are parents to two daughters, Emma and Saara. While Nigel is the India Chairman of Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS ), a wing of the organisation that provides skill support and supplies to veterinarians and animal care workers around the globe, Ilona works as its clinical director. Their rescue centre at Ooty is funded through public donations and WVS. Ilona is an Overseas Citizen of India

CAN SPEAK LITTLE KANNADA

Ilona can now speak Tamil and a smattering of Kannada. She loves North Indian food. “I especially like Butter Naan and Paneer Butter Masala,” she says. “Rasam is what I like the most from South India, but I prefer it as a drink rather than a side dish,” she laughs

HORSE BREEDS IN INDIA

MARWARI: Bred as war horses, they were originally bred at Marwar in Rajasthan, and were used by Rajputs in wars.

KATHIAWARI: Another war horse variety, bred initially in Kathiawar region in Gujarat

MANIPURI: Known for use as polo pony; was used by the British for the game

SPITI: Used normally for transportation in mountains for their toughness and sure-footedness; bred usually in HP

ZANSKARI: Similar to Spiti but preferred for higher altitudes as work horses, bred usually in Zanskar region of Ladakh

( India also has free-roaming feral horses or wild horses in Dibru Saikhowa National Park of Assam)