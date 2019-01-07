Home States Karnataka

BJP stages protest over cash haul at Vidhana Soudha, Congress defends minister

The BJP leader slammed state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao for defending the minister by terming the Rs 25 lakh as a paltry sum .

Published: 07th January 2019 07:16 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The war of words between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP over seizure of Rs 25.76 lakh in unaccounted cash from a typist at Vidhana Soudha continued on Sunday. While the BJP staged protests at several places in the state demanding the CM to drop Backward Classes Welfare Minister C Puttaranga Shetty from the cabinet, Congress continued to defend its minister.

On Friday evening, police had seized Rs 25.76 lakh from Mohan, a typist working at the minister’s office, while he was leaving Vidhana Soudha. “It’s a shame that the Congress is defending the minister even after unaccounted cash was found in Vidhana Soudha, that too from a person working in the minister’s office,” said BJP state general secretary N Ravi Kumar.

The BJP leader slammed state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao for defending the minister by terming the Rs 25 lakh as a paltry sum . “If Congress president Rahul Gandhi has any principles, he must take action against Dinesh Gundu Rao for his remarks,” Ravi Kumar said while addressing members of his party’s Yuva Morcha.

Senior BJP leader and former CM Jagadish Shettar too slammed the Congress, and urged the CM to immediately drop Puttaranga Shetty from the cabinet and order a probe by Central Crime Branch (CCB).
Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar defended Shetty, stating that the minister has nothing to do with the cash seized from the person working in his office.  “The BJP is unnecessarily targeting the minister. There is no need for him to resign, and if they want to, let them discuss the issue during  the legislature session. We are are ready for a discussion,” he said.

Soudha Typist skips inquiry, cops still clueless about cash source

The Vidhana Soudha police who are probing the cash seizure have still not been able to establish who the money belongs to, and from whom and where the accused Mohan collected it.  A senior police officer said Mohan was asked to appear before the investigation officer on Sunday at 11 am for further questioning, but he did not turn up. When police tried to contact him, he did not respond. “If he does not turn up at the station on Monday, he will be booked on appropriate charges,” the officer said.

