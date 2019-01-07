Home States Karnataka

Buffer zone: Karnataka to move Supreme Court on National Green Tribunal fines

A highly-placed government official said the civic agencies had drawn an action plan to manage the Bellandur Lake but it failed to find place in the submissions made before the NGT.

Published: 07th January 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

The SC also ordered the State to pay a performance guarantee amount of `100 cr to ensure the work is executed I Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka will soon file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the order issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) last month, slapping a penalty of Rs 50 crore on the State and Rs 25 crore on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for their “negligence” in reining in unchecked pollution in Bellandur, Agara and Varthur lakes. Karnataka government was also asked to transfer Rs 500 crore in a specific account to be used for executing an action plan for rejuvenating the lakes.The order was passed by the NGT in New Delhi on December 6, 2018. The court also ordered the State to pay an additional performance guarantee amount of Rs 100 crore to ensure the plan is executed by January 30.

Top government officials told The New Indian Express that they would either file an appeal in the Supreme Court or they would ask NGT to review its order. “Filing an appeal in the SC is more likely since it was the Tribunal that  passed the order in the first place.”Advocate General of Karnataka, Uday Holla, confirmed the plan, saying, “We will be filing an appeal against it in the Supreme Court very shortly.”

A government source questioned the basis on which the fine has been imposed. “There has to be some reasoning for it. What is the yardstick being used to fix this fine? This is mainly why we are choosing to appeal against the order,” he said.  

A highly-placed government official said the civic agencies had drawn an action plan to manage the Bellandur Lake but it failed to find place in the submissions made before the NGT.

Monitoring committee to meet State officials

The NGT in its order also mandated the setting up of a monitoring committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Santosh Hegde, to oversee the implementation of its order.The team also comprises Indian Institute of Science faculty member T V Ramanchandra, and officials from the Central Ground Water Pollution Control Board and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.The committee will listen to representations from the State on January 7. 

SC to hear case on Jan 8

Bengaluru: The Supreme Court will hear the final arguments on the case regarding the extent of buffer zones along rajakaluves (stormwater drains) set by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), on January 8. On May 4, 2016, the NGT Principal Bench had passed an order specifying that a buffer zone of 75 metre in case of lakes, 50 metre for primary, 35 metre for secondary and 25 metre for tertiary rajakaluves should be maintained. These buffer zones were directed to be maintained as green belts, and as ‘no construction zone’ for all intent and purposes. Two private companies and the state government have approached the Supreme Court seeking to quash the NGT judgement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Green Tribunal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala is freezing like never before
Image used for representation.
Here are the best recipes from 2018!
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp