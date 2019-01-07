Home States Karnataka

HD Kumaraswamy clears Congress list, but with minor changes

The Congress had recommended 19 legislators for boards and corporations, and nine legislators to be appointed as parliamentary secretaries.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over two weeks after the Congress high command approved the names of its legislators for appointments to boards and corporations and parliamentary secretaries, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy cleared the list, but withheld 9 out of 31 names recommended by the JD(S) coalition partner.On Sunday, the CM approved the names of 14 Congress legislators to be appointed as chairmen of boards and corporations, and eight parliamentary secretaries, and forwarded the list to the chief secretary.

The Congress had recommended 19 legislators for boards and corporations, and nine legislators to be appointed as parliamentary secretaries. The party had also sent a list of its legislators to be appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Political Secretary to the CM and Special Representative in New Delhi.Chairmen of boards and corporations will be accorded the status of cabinet minister, while parliamentary secretaries will get the status of minister of state.

According to sources in the Congress, the CM’s decision to drop names recommended by the Congress high command is likely to anger legislators who were already upset with the delay. Some of these MLAs are likely to take up the issue with senior leaders in their party, and also express their displeasure over the way they are being treated by the CM.

The five names that have been withheld include Dr K Sudhakar (Pollution Control Board), ST Somashekar (Bangalore Development Authority), NA Haris (Bangalore Metropolitan Rail Transit Corporation (BMRTC), SN Subbareddy (Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation) and T Venkataramaiah (Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited). The CM has also not cleared the appointments of V Muniyappa (Political Secretary to CM), Dr Ajay Singh (Special Representative in New Delhi), MA Gopalaswamy (Parliamentary Secretary) and Sharanabasappa Darshanapur (Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission).

“I had never asked for any appointment to a board or corporation. Our party high command took the decision and cleared my name for the Pollution Control Board, and it is up to party leaders to take it up with the CM. Four others have also been left out of the list that was cleared by the party high command,” Sudhakar told TNIE.

Sources in the know of developments said the other names are also likely to be cleared in the next two or three days. “They will be cleared after discussions with Congress leaders,” sources said.JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda and State Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao had earlier stated that there were minor issues in the appointments to boards and corporations, which they will sort out.

