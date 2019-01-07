Holalkere MLA Chandrappa warns of torching police stations

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: A day after Hosadurga MLA Gulihatti D Shekhar tried to self immolate himself in front of the police station at Hosadurga, another BJP MLA M Chandrappa on Monday made a controversial statement that he along with his supporters will picket police station and also torch the stations if the police won't stop illegal sand mining in the district.

Further he said that the time is not far away when lakhs of people led by BJP would picket every police station in the district and torch it. If needed the BJP will also call for a district bundh and agitation to teach police a fitting lesson, he said. The MLA also said that the district officials are trying to defeat the Prime Minister's dream of getting houses constructed for all the residents by 2022.

Warning of intensifying the agitation in case police don't co-operate with the public in controlling the illegal sand mining, Chandrappa directed the police to stop co-operating with the illegal sand miners. Further he also said that the poor people should be allowed to extract the sand and construct houses.

READ | Hosadurga MLA Gulihatti D Shekar tries self immolation after verbal duel with police

Chandrappa also alleged that the police including Superintendent of police were indulged in rampant corruption over the issue of illegal sand mining and transportation to Bengaluru and other places. He described the strictness showed by SP as a way to fix more bribes every month.

Launching a direct attack against Police Superintendent Dr Arun M and accusing him of being directly involved in corruption, Chandrappa alleged that, SP wanted to increase the quantum of bribe, hence, he showed strictness in the beginning and now was hand in gloves with the illegal sand miners.

Further he said that police are seizing the tractors, carts that are used to transport sand for construction of the houses by poor people, however, illegal sand transporters are moving scott free and transporting the sand in a hassle free manner.

Hosadurga Bundh fails

Even though the Hosadurga taluk unit of BJP called for bundh the response was poor as it failed, as vehicles moved as usual, business, schools and colleges also was normal.

Meanwhile Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner Vinoth Priya told TNIE that there were no illegalities involved in the sand extraction and sales, as each and every movement of the vehicles was monitored strictly. For MLA Shekhar's incident, she said that, the issue has to be asked to him only.