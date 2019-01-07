Kannada meet opposes plan to start English medium in govt schools

Arunkumar Huralimath and Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: THE 84th Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, which concluded in Dharwad on Sunday, resolved to oppose the government’s plan to introduce English as a medium of instruction in government schools in the state.

On the inaugural day of the meet, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy reiterated that the state government was keen on introducing English medium in 1,000 government schools. It was decided that the Sammelan will oppose the government’s plan and ask it to rethink its decision.

The Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) has also decided to persuade the government to nationalise primary education. Further, it wants the state government to ensure that candidates appearing for competitive exams conducted by the Centre must be allowed to write in Kannada language as well.

Sammelan president Chandrashekhar Kambar and KSP president Manu Baligar have already opposed the state government’s proposal.

Coming to their support, former minister and writer B T Lalitha Nayak said introducing English medium could “harm children in rural areas rather than do them any good”.

Writer B T Lalitha Naik said, “It’s important that children get their primary education in their mother tongue. The government can introduce English as a subject at lower primary school level and children can study in English from Class 5 onwards. The government must shun the plan of opening English medium schools. Rather, they can improve the existing government schools which are teaching in Kannada medium.”

Ashok Chandargi, president of Belagavi Kannada Organisations Action Committee, welcomed the resolutions that were passed on the last day of the Sammelan. He demanded that the Sahitya Parishat and Kannada writers must follow up on the resolutions even after the meet. “The Parishat should meet the CM to ensure that the government is implementing the resolutions,” he said.

Basavaraj Sulibhavi, a publisher from Gadag, said the Parishat must come out of the “clutches of the government” and take some bold steps. Shankar Halagatti, an activist from Dharwad, however, felt that if the government’s plan is implemented, many parents who cannot afford to enrol their wards in private English medium schools, can send them to government schools.

HDK proposes,Siddu disposes

Dharwad: The Kumaraswamy government’s proposal to start English medium in government schools received a big setback with the coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah reiterating his stand on continuing Kannada medium at the primary level. He even assured the Sammelan that he would speak to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in this regard.