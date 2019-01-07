Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Hosadurga MLA Gulihatti D Shekar tries self immolation after verbal duel with police

Shekhar who poured petrol in front of police station tried to set himself on fire, however police and his party workers prevented him from doing so. 

Published: 07th January 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Hosadurga MLA Gulihatti D Shekar on Sunday night tried to self immolate after a verbal duel with the police on lifting of sand by his followers and public. 

Shekhar who poured petrol in front of police station tried to set himself on fire, however police and his party workers prevented him from doing so. 

He was later admitted to taluk hospital where his condition is said to be normal. The MLA alleged that police were unnecessarily putting cases against his followers and public, but let unauthorized sand miners go scot free. 

It can be recalled that there was a continuous tussle between MLA Shekhar and police since May after he became legislator from the constituency.  

Hosadurga has been the hub of sand mining in district and many illegal miners operate from this place. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hosadurga MLA Gulihatti D Shekhar GULIHATTI D SHEKAR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala is freezing like never before
Image used for representation.
Here are the best recipes from 2018!
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp