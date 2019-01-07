Karnataka: Hosadurga MLA Gulihatti D Shekar tries self immolation after verbal duel with police

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Hosadurga MLA Gulihatti D Shekar on Sunday night tried to self immolate after a verbal duel with the police on lifting of sand by his followers and public.

Shekhar who poured petrol in front of police station tried to set himself on fire, however police and his party workers prevented him from doing so.

He was later admitted to taluk hospital where his condition is said to be normal. The MLA alleged that police were unnecessarily putting cases against his followers and public, but let unauthorized sand miners go scot free.

It can be recalled that there was a continuous tussle between MLA Shekhar and police since May after he became legislator from the constituency.

Hosadurga has been the hub of sand mining in district and many illegal miners operate from this place.