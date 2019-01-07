Home States Karnataka

Karnataka universities postpone exams for bandh

The semester examinations of Bangalore University and Tumkur university have been postponed

Published: 07th January 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bangalore University

The Bangalore University campus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The all India bandh call given by several workers unions has resulted in the postponement of several exams scheduled to be held at varsities across the state. The bandh, likely to affect public transport on Tuesday and Wednesday, led to this precautionary measure taken at Bangalore University, Tumakuru University and the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS). 

The semester examinations of Bangalore University and Tumkur university have been postponed and even the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has postponed the B.Pharma and D.Pharma courses examinations.

However Visvesvaraiah Technological University (VTU) Belagavi is yet to take a decision about the same. And exams postponed by RGUHS will be held on January 17th and 18th, where Tumkur and BU have not announced further dates. 

Meanwhile, the state government has given powers to District Commissioners to take decision on declaring holiday for schools and colleges looking at the situation. And for private schools, they advised the managements to take decision accordingly. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bandh Bangalore University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp