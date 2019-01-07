Karnataka universities postpone exams for bandh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The all India bandh call given by several workers unions has resulted in the postponement of several exams scheduled to be held at varsities across the state. The bandh, likely to affect public transport on Tuesday and Wednesday, led to this precautionary measure taken at Bangalore University, Tumakuru University and the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

The semester examinations of Bangalore University and Tumkur university have been postponed and even the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has postponed the B.Pharma and D.Pharma courses examinations.

However Visvesvaraiah Technological University (VTU) Belagavi is yet to take a decision about the same. And exams postponed by RGUHS will be held on January 17th and 18th, where Tumkur and BU have not announced further dates.

Meanwhile, the state government has given powers to District Commissioners to take decision on declaring holiday for schools and colleges looking at the situation. And for private schools, they advised the managements to take decision accordingly.