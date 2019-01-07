Home States Karnataka

Kumaraswamy proposes, Siddaramaiah disposes

Nikhil Vishwanath Talamari of Raichur waves a Kannada flag | D hemanth

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

DHARWAD: The Kumaraswamy government’s proposal to start English medium in government schools received a big setback with the coalition partners’ Coordination Committee chairman Siddaramaiah reiterating his stand on continuing Kannada medium in the primary level.

(L) Members of Vachananidhi Vanita Sangha performing at the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana. (Top) Crowd at the bookstore |d hemanth

Siddaramaiah even assured of speaking to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in this regard.At the valedictory ceremony of the 84th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana on Sunday, Siddaramaiah strongly propounded that primary education up to seventh standard should be imparted in Kannada medium.
“English is just a language. It cannot become a medium to gain knowledge, which can be easily acquired through the mother tongue,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that arguing for English medium to take up higher education is just a pretext.

Child prodigy can rattle off names of Sammenala presidents

Dharwad: Meet this nine-year-old boy, who can tell the names of presidents of all 84 Kannada Sahitya Sammenalas held so far. Not only the names of sammelana presidents, he can even tell you names of all talukas of Karnataka and many villages as well. Nikhil Vishwanath Talamari of Rodalgonda camp in Lingasguru taluk of Raichur district has already attended four sammelanas. His father Vishwanath said Nikhil has the ability to memorise anything that he reads.

