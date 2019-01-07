 Mangoes will be here, but will lack in quantity, quality

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This summer is going to be disappointing for mango lovers, as with deficit rainfall during the monsoon in Karnataka , the quantity and quality of fruits is expected to be poor. With less supply, the price of mangoes will go up, says experts. The total yield is expected to come down by at least 40 per cent.

Karnataka is among the top mango producers in the country, growing the fruit in 1.7 lakh hectares in 16 districts, including Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Dharwad, Ramanagara and others. Annually, the state has the capacity to grow more than 8 lakh tons of mangoes every season.

According to Dr S V Hittalamani, senior horticulture scientist, this year has seen a shortage of rain since August. Several taluks have also been declared drought-hit. “Due to no rain, there was moisture stress in the soil, which led to shoots. This means that flowering will take at least six to eight months from this period on. Normally, flowering happens in the months of November/December, and by February or March, fruits start growing. This time, we did not get flowers, but leaves instead, which indicates that there will be no fruits,’’ he said.

He added, “At a few scattered places, however, flowering is seen. With absolutely no rain, the size of the mangoes will also be small,’’ he said.Officials from the Horticulture Department said that this year, the yield will come down by at least 40 per cent. “Normally, we get 5 lakh tons of fruit, but this time, it will be around 8 lakh tons. When there is less supply, naturally, the price will be higher compared to the previous year,’’ an official said on condition of anonymity. In 2018, mangoes, including varieties such as Mallika, Raspuri, Sendura, Totapuri, Sakkare Gutti, Chinna Rasa, Dasheri, Amrapali, Malgova, Banginapalli, Sakkare Gutti and Kesar, were sold for Rs 60 to Rs 100 per kg.

Srinivasa Reddy, from a village near Ramanagara, said that last year, he got a yield of around 10,000 mangoes from his farm. “By looking at the flowers, it looks like we might not even get half of last year’s produce. We are hoping that some amount of rain in March will help us,’’ he said.