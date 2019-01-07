Home States Karnataka

 Mangoes will be here, but will lack in quantity, quality

With less supply, the price of mangoes will go up, says experts.

Published: 07th January 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Experts say that the total mango yield will come down by at least40 per cent this year due to poor rainfall | Express

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: This summer is going to be disappointing for mango lovers, as with deficit rainfall during the monsoon in Karnataka , the quantity and quality of fruits is expected to be poor. With less supply, the price of mangoes will go up, says experts. The total yield is expected to come down by at least 40 per cent.
Karnataka is among the top mango producers in the country, growing the fruit in 1.7 lakh hectares in 16 districts, including Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Dharwad, Ramanagara and others. Annually, the state has the capacity to grow more than 8 lakh tons of mangoes every season.

According to Dr S V Hittalamani, senior horticulture scientist, this year has seen a shortage of rain since August. Several taluks have also been declared drought-hit. “Due to no rain, there was moisture stress in the soil, which led to shoots. This means that flowering will take at least six to eight months from this period on. Normally, flowering happens in the months of November/December, and by February or March, fruits start growing. This time, we did not get flowers, but leaves instead, which indicates that there will be no fruits,’’ he said.

He added, “At a few scattered places, however, flowering is seen. With absolutely no rain, the size of the mangoes will also be small,’’ he said.Officials from the Horticulture Department said that this year, the yield will come down by at least 40 per cent. “Normally, we get 5 lakh tons of fruit, but this time, it will be around 8 lakh tons. When there is less supply, naturally, the price will be higher compared to the previous year,’’ an official said on condition of anonymity. In 2018, mangoes, including varieties such as Mallika, Raspuri, Sendura, Totapuri, Sakkare Gutti, Chinna Rasa, Dasheri, Amrapali, Malgova, Banginapalli, Sakkare Gutti and Kesar, were sold for Rs 60 to Rs 100 per kg.

Srinivasa Reddy, from a village near Ramanagara, said that last year, he got a yield of around 10,000 mangoes from his farm. “By looking at the flowers, it looks like we might not even get half of last year’s produce. We are hoping that some amount of rain in March will help us,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
mango

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala is freezing like never before
Image used for representation.
Here are the best recipes from 2018!
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp