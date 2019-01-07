Private schools say no to fee display

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government had in May 2018 issued a notification — the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Regulation of Certain Fees and Donations) (Amendment) Rules 2018 — that regulates fee in schools. The notification states the fee in private institutions must be disclosed by Dec 31 every year.

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), in a letter to the Commissioner of Public Instruction, demanded they be exempted from this rule as they could not arrive at per child fee due to non-payment of reimbursement under the RTE quota by the education department.

PC Jaffer, commissioner of Public Instruction, said, “This is no excuse for not displaying fees. We will ensure that the instructions of the Karnataka High Court are followed.”

As per the new fee structure, besides recurring cost, the additional fee that can be sought by a school differed from location to location, and ranged from 70% in gram panchayat and town panchayat limits to almost 100% in BBMP areas.