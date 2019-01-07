Home States Karnataka

Udupi student among 11 CAT exam toppers

Niranjan is one of the 11 toppers in the examination conducted by IIM-Calcutta in November last year.

Published: 07th January 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Arockiaraj Johnbosco
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Knowledge of the subject and time management are the crucial skills that contribute to success in competitive examinations, says Niranjan Prasad from Manipal in Udupi district, who is in the  limelight after securing 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018, held for those aspiring to get into the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM).

Talking about his preparation for the CAT exam, Niranjan said, “In subject knowledge, I carefully analysed where I am weak and worked on improving my weaknesses constantly. I did possess time management skills as I had worked for competitive examinations earlier. I would say that both these skills are mandatory for any aspirant trying to crack competitive exams.”  

Having secured the top rank, he expects to get admission in almost all IIMs. He wants to take up specialisation in finance.

