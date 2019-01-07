Where are the evaluators? Both BU, BCU report thin attendance

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the first evaluation exercise at Bangalore Central University (BCU) since trifurcation, which began on December 28 for answer scripts from the first semester examination, only around 350 evaluators out of about 2,000 eligible evaluators from undivided BU have reported to work.

Currently, around 250 evaluators are working at BCU, while about 100 have left for other universities.

BCU says it has seen evaluators attend paper correction only in “moderate” numbers. While language papers like Kannada, Urdu, Hindi, Arabic and Telugu, and subjects like Psychology were finished in a day, answer scripts of around 30,000 students in larger subjects like Commerce and English are pending for evaluation.

Bangalore University (BU) has also sent out a notice, saying it too faced “thin” attendance of evaluators, particularly in English, making it clear that it was not keeping teachers from attending evaluation at BCU.

A senior official at BCU said, “We have requested teachers of only our jurisdiction. We sent out communication early on December 22 itself. We are only evaluating first semester exam answer scripts. After completing this, we will start with the third and fifth semester.”

The official added, “In total, we have 30,000 students from 187 colleges, and some courses have seven subjects. We have around 2 lakh answer scripts. We have a shortage of teachers. Commerce teachers have been distributed between both universities. Once they complete evaluation here they can go to BU. There is no dilemma. Commerce and English are bigger subjects. Sufficient number of evaluators have not turned up in English,” said the official. “Commerce will take 10 more days. We have 180 evaluators in Commerce. Teachers have divided themselves between BU and BCU.”

C Shivaraju, registrar (Evaluation), BU, said, “We have not got the expected numbers, that is why we sent a notice to the colleges on Saturday. To get enough evaluators, we have requested all our eight units.”