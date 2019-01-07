Home States Karnataka

Where are the evaluators? Both BU, BCU report thin attendance

Currently, around 250 evaluators are working at BCU, while about 100 have left for other universities.

Published: 07th January 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the first evaluation exercise at Bangalore Central University (BCU) since trifurcation, which began on December 28 for answer scripts from the first semester examination, only around 350 evaluators out of about 2,000 eligible evaluators from undivided BU have reported to work.

Currently, around 250 evaluators are working at BCU, while about 100 have left for other universities.
BCU says it has seen evaluators attend paper correction only in “moderate” numbers. While language papers like Kannada, Urdu, Hindi, Arabic and Telugu, and subjects like Psychology were finished in a day, answer scripts of around 30,000 students in larger subjects like Commerce and English are pending for evaluation.

Bangalore University (BU) has also sent out a notice, saying it too faced “thin” attendance of evaluators, particularly in English, making it clear that it was not keeping teachers from attending evaluation at BCU.
A senior official at BCU said, “We have requested teachers of only our jurisdiction. We sent out communication early on December 22 itself. We are only evaluating first semester exam answer scripts. After completing this, we will start with the third and fifth semester.”

The official added, “In  total, we have 30,000 students from 187 colleges, and some courses have seven subjects. We have around 2 lakh answer scripts. We have a shortage of teachers. Commerce teachers have been distributed between both universities. Once they complete evaluation here they can go to BU. There is no dilemma. Commerce and English are bigger subjects. Sufficient number of evaluators have not turned up in English,” said the official. “Commerce will take 10 more days. We have 180 evaluators in Commerce. Teachers have divided themselves between BU and BCU.”   

C Shivaraju, registrar (Evaluation), BU, said, “We have not got the expected numbers, that is why we sent a notice to the colleges on Saturday. To get enough evaluators, we have requested all our eight units.”  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala is freezing like never before
Image used for representation.
Here are the best recipes from 2018!
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp