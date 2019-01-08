Home States Karnataka

Aam Aadmi Party backs Prakash Raj, says he is strong candidate

Reddy said the party will contest all seats in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Goa, but in places like Bengaluru, will enter the fray only in select seats.

BENGALURU:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will officially support the candidature of Prakash Raj in Karnataka, AAP Karnataka convener Prithvi Reddy said here on Monday. Reddy said the party will contest all seats in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Goa, but in places like Bengaluru, will enter the fray only in select seats. In Bangalore Central, for example, they will support Prakash Raj’s candidature.

Asked if Raj will be like Capt Gopinath, who contested against late MP Ananth Kumar in Bangalore South and divided the secular vote, Reddy said, “Prakash Raj is a strong candidate, his candidature will not divide any vote, instead it will consolidate votes from all religions, castes and sections of society, since he represents issue-based principled politics.’’

Asked about AAP’s presence in Bangalore Central parliamentary constituency, which has eight assembly constituencies — five Congress MLAs and three BJP MLAs — Reddy said although AAP has no elected MLA here, it has sizable support across the constituency. Raj is a resident of Shantinagar constituency.    

