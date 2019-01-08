Battle-ready to debut from Hassan: Prajwal Revanna  

Home States Karnataka

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: Prajwal Revanna, grandson of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, on Monday said that he is ready to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Hassan constituency.Prajwal, who was here to attend a private function, said that he is happy and also inspired with the JD(S) supremo’s decision of choosing him to contest from the segment.

Interestingly, this is for the first time that Prajwal, who is also JD(S) general secretary, has commented on Gowda’s decision to field him. He said Gowda announced his candidature only after discussing it with senior party leaders, MLAs and MLCs from the district. 

Prajwal, however, said he was unhappy with his grandfather’s decision of not contesting from Hassan. Prajwal has already toured Belur, Holenarasipur and Hassan Assembly segments and conducted meeting with senior party leaders and workers. 

The JD(S) has six MLAs from Hassan district and controls two CMCs and four TMCs. When asked about a statement of former minister and Congress leader A Manju, who demanded ticket from Hassan or Mandya, Prajwal said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Deve Gowda and CM H D Kumaraswamy will discuss and take a decision.

JD(S) meet today to discuss plan for LS polls
JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda has convened a meeting of his party leaders in Bengaluru on Tuesday, to discuss the party’s preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections  and appointments of JD(S) legislators to boards and corporations. During the meeting, Gowda is also likely to announce the names of working presidents of the party state unit. The party is planning to appoint working presidents to each region in the state. They will be assigned the specific task of preparing the party for the LS polls, with plans afoot to organize various conventions across the state.

