Bharat Bandh: Lukewarm response in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bharat-bandh called by various trade organisations of the country turned out to be a lukewarm affair. While protests were held across the State, normal life was not disrupted due to the strike. Though stray incidents of stone-pelting was reported from in the State, Karnataka remained largely peaceful during the day.



A 57-year old woman, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, breathed her last at Mundgod in Uttar Kannada district while participating in the protest. In Bengaluru, only Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses remained off the road, prompted largely due to two stone-pelting incidents reported on Tuesday morning.



While a BMTC bus was pelted stones by bike-borne miscreants near Peenya, another bus was hurled stones at Chandapura in the city. Apart from it, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus was also attacked by protestors, resulting in damages. However, no untoward incidents were reported in Bengaluru and other transport services such as Metro and cabs remained on the road.



In other parts of the State, response was mixed for the bandh call. While business establishments had shut shop in cities such as Hassan, Tumakuru and Kalaburagi, they resumed their activities in the second half of the day.



Schools and Colleges also remained closed in many parts of the State. Kodagu district, however, remained unaffected by the bandh. As KSRTC and other transport services were unaffected, even schools and colleges remained open. However, activists of various labour organisations held demonstrations across the State.

