Fishermen to take up missing boat issue with PM

Arockiaraj Johnbosco By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Three months after forming the All India Fishermen’s Association, fishermen leaders from the six states along the western coast of the country have stated making a beeline for New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from their usual agenda, the eight-member team has decided to take up the issue of the fishing boat Suvarna Thribhuja, which has been missing with her seven-member crew since December 15. Mystery shrouds the disappearance of the fishing boat that sailed from Malpe on December 13.

Fishermen leader from Malpe, Dayananda Suvarna, who is part of the team, told TNIE from New Delhi that they are likely to meet the Prime Minister on Monday evening or Tuesday. “A country which boasts of so much scientific development should have some mechanism to trace missing fishermen too. We are aware that the government is doing its share, but we feel it is not enough,” he added. Meanwhile, the Coastal Security Police at Malpe said there has been no trace of the missing fishermen or the boat.