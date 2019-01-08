Karnataka government schoolkids can opt for Kannada or English

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government, which is firm on its decision to implement English medium in state government schools from the next academic year, will leave the option to children.An official from the department of primary and secondary education said, “There will be both Kannada and English medium at these schools, and the kids will be given a choice.” The department is studying several models across the country to introduce English medium in state-run schools, and a final decision will be taken soon, said officials.

Information available shows that department officials have already visited and studied the model implemented in Kerala, to introduce English medium in government schools.With the decision to introduce English, the department is expecting an increase in enrolment into Class 1 from the next academic year. One of the reasons is the recent amendments made to the RTE Act.

The amendments to RTE rules clearly say that the first priority is to fill seats in government schools and next to aided schools, and in case there are no government or aided schools in the neighbourhood, one can apply to private schools. “There is no provision to apply to private schools, and parents who are willing to send their kids to English-medium schools will now send them to a government school,” the official mentioned .

Will start 100 schools

Officials say considering the infrastructure, syllabus and teachers’ issues, it may not be possible to start all 1,000 schools, as announced by the chief minister, but over 100 will be ready to function from next year.

