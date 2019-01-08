Home States Karnataka

Hubballi-Ankola railway draws ire from activists

Already, there is a broad connectivity between Hubballi-Ankola via Madgaon, Goa.

Published: 08th January 2019

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As the Karnataka State Board of Wildlife meeting draws near, activists are wary as they fear that the meeting will clear the Hubballi-Ankola Railway proposal, that has not only been rejected by Central agencies, but is also considered unfeasible by the railways. Activists said: “A 30-year-old proposal is being pushed when most central/state authorities have rejected this rail line as it is located in Western Ghats.

It not only involves diversion of 596 hectares of forest land in Dharwar-Yellapur-Karwar but also entails felling of two lakh trees.” A wildlife activist added, “The NTCA has said no twice. In fact, railway ministry has backed off from the project citing legal hurdles/economic infeasibility despite CM Kumaraswamy insisting that the railway line should be laid through the dense forests of Western Ghats.” 

Appealing to the CM, activist Giridhar Kulkarni said, “Reject the re-submitted proposal which has been repeatedly rejected by various statutory authorities on account of serious ecological damage if it is permitted.

Already, there is a broad connectivity between Hubballi-Ankola via Madgaon, Goa.  With iron ore transportation from Ballari decreasing, the doubling of existing Londa-Vasco line going on, there is no proper justification for this new line.”

Multiple Rejections
Nov 2002: Karnataka PCCF rejects
April 2004: CCF, MoEF (RO) rejects
May 2004: Forest advisory committee 
June 2004: MoEF, Delhi 
Mar 2008: Principal Secretary (Forests) 
Oct 2008: CCF, MoEF (RO)
Aug 2015: Central Empowered Committee, SC
Mar/Aug, 2018: NTCA twice 
Dec 28, 2018: Railway Minister- not feasible 

